Auburn, Central sweep Alabama 7A regional semifinals

MONTGOMERY, Al – The next chapters in the Auburn and Central High School rivalry will take place in the AHSAA regional finals, after both school’s boys and girls teams swept their regional semifinal games in the 7A state basketball playoffs.

Starting early in the morning at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome, the Auburn Lady Tigers beat Jeff Davis 58-20 to advance to the next round.

Later in the afternoon, the Central Lady Red Devils, runner-up to Auburn in Area 4, topped R.E. Lee 75-54.

Auburn and Central will play in the regional final on Tuesday, February 21 at 9 a.m. CST in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The winner advances to the 7A state semifinal against the winner between Hoover and Sparkman.

In the boys bracket, the Central Red Devils, the top seed from Area 4, came from behind to beat Jeff Davis 55-52.

Auburn cruised to a 57-40 win over R.E. Lee, setting up the all-area regional final matchups.

The Auburn and Central boys regional final will take place immediately following the girls matchup at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome at 10:45 a.m. CST.

Here are links to the complete Alabama state playoff brackets for girls and boys.