Athletes of the Week: Carver Lady Tigers

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Our Athletes of the Week came through as champions in one of the toughest regions in the state.

Carlos Williams has our report on the Carver High girls basketball team. The Carver Lady Tigers wound up tied with Americus-Sumter and Columbus High for the region 1-AAAA regular season title.

A first round victory by Carver and Columbus High set up the match everyone wanted to see for the region title. And although the two teams had split their match-ups during the regular season, it was Carver coming out on top thanks to 24 points by tournament MVP Mariah Igus, nine points by Ja’Nya Love-Hill and 12 points including the game winning three pointer by Mya Milner.