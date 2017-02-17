Area Alabama teams gear up for Regional Finals

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Several area Alabama basketball teams are preparing for the regional finals.
You can find the complete girls bracket here.
You can find the complete boys bracket here.
Alabama Boys:
7A
2/20 Central vs Auburn at 11:45 ET in the Dunn Oliver Acadome in Montgomery
5A
2/20 Eufaula vs Wilcox at 11:30 ET in the Dothan Civic Center
2A
2/21 Lanett vs Lafayette at 5:45 ET in the Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, AL
Alabama Girls:
7A
2/21 Central vs Auburn at 10 ET in the Central Freshman Academy Competition Gym
5A
2/20 Eufaula vs Wilcox at 10 ET in the Dothan Civic Center
1A
2/21 Loachapoka vs Westminster Oak Mountain at 5:30 ET in the Dunn Oliver Acadome in Montgomery