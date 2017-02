A news release from the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries says all branches will be closed Monday, February 20.

The libraries system says the temporary stop in services is for a staff in-service day.

The closing includes the 4 locations in Muscogee County as well as the three county branches in Chattahoochee, Marion and Stewart.

Regular library hours will resume Tuesday, February 21.

To access the libraries electronic materials visit the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries online.