A wet start to the weekend but don’t despair…

The upper level disturbance lifting over our ridge of high pressure will conjure-up enough energy for a few showers and possibly even a pop-up thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. The good news is that we do not see the set-up for any severe weather since there’s not enough dynamics to support this. The next two storm systems next week will be similar to Saturday’s storm. The extended model data indicates weakening and less support to no more than general thunderstorms. We will still keep a watchful eye out for any changes in this extended forecast, as we all know this time of year the long range output may not always be reliable. Readings will remain well above average.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast