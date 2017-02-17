A Look at our Weekend Weather

The weather is finishing the week on an up note, as we get our second day in a row of sunshine along with a nice jump in temperatures. High pressure is the dominant feature on our weather maps for one more day, then is expected to slide east, bringing southerly winds and a return of clouds and Gulf moisture tonight.

Combining the increase in moisture with an wave in the southern branch of the jet stream, Saturday will bring scattered showers across the Gulf states and into Alabama and Georgia. Because this system is weak, severe storms are not expected and even a thunderstorm would be scarce in our area.

The disturbance should pass out of the area by Sunday, leaving behind a very mild air mass that will send high temperatures into the 70s Sunday and well into next week. The next significant storm system appears on track for the middle of next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast