Woman shares experience visiting Antarctica

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local woman shares her experience after traveling to all seven continents.  Antarctica is the most recent continent Kris Keske visited.

She spoke to a group at Oxbow Meadows Thursday night about her experience.  Keskey spent ten days exploring Antarctica.

She stayed on a special ship built to break through ice and did two excursions a day on the continent.  Keskey says Antarctica was her favorite continent.

“It’s pristine.  It’s clean.  It’s sparkling.  Just no electricity.  No cars.  Just real beauty,” she described.

Keskey says she saw three different kinds of penguins, four different kinds of seals, and one kind of whale.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s