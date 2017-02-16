Woman shares experience visiting Antarctica

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local woman shares her experience after traveling to all seven continents. Antarctica is the most recent continent Kris Keske visited.

She spoke to a group at Oxbow Meadows Thursday night about her experience. Keskey spent ten days exploring Antarctica.

She stayed on a special ship built to break through ice and did two excursions a day on the continent. Keskey says Antarctica was her favorite continent.

“It’s pristine. It’s clean. It’s sparkling. Just no electricity. No cars. Just real beauty,” she described.

Keskey says she saw three different kinds of penguins, four different kinds of seals, and one kind of whale.