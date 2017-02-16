Why wood he do this? Man seen stealing tree from NC street

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Greenville Police Department)
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police are trying to root out a very bizarre thief caught on camera Sunday. They say the man was caught stealing a tree from downtown Greenville.

Cell phone video posted to the Greenville Police Department Facebook page shows the man ripping the small sapling out of a patch in the sidewalk and walking away.

Police say the leafy larceny happened at 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning. No one has come forward to claim responsibility or return the pollinated prisoner.

An investigation is ongoing.

