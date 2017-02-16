Weekend: Sunny, brush with rain, then more of the same

The southern branch of our jet stream is in full swing in this First Alert Forecast. Readings will again climb nearly ten degrees above average Sunday. Despite the fact we are experiencing this active track these storms are not so strong.

We will see our next two upper level disturbances develop over eastern Texas, typical of a southern branch system. These storms will move over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Now what gives us a sigh of relief from any set up of severe weather is that these systems appear to lose strength while entering our region thanks to a persistent high pressure. Enjoy these upcoming 70s in the extended forecast.

 

