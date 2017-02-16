Water found in gas at local BP station

COLUMBUS, Ga. — If you filled up recently at one Columbus BP station and thought something was wrong with the gas. You may be right.

News 3 has been in talks with the State Department of Agriculture about the BP station at the intersection of Manchester and Veterans Parkway. The Director of Fuel and Measures tells News 3 they received a complaint from a man who’s car broke down on Valentine’s Day after using some of the station’s premium gas.

“Our inspector visited the station right after that. He did determine that there was a problem with the premium. So he issued a stop-sell at that point,” says Richard Lewis, Director of Fuel and Measures.

The director says the sale of mid grade have also been stopped as a precaution. This is because the mid grade does contain premium gas. Director Lewis explains how the water could’ve gotten in the premium fuel.

“The caps on the tanks are not tightened down good and tight like they’re supposed to be, rainwater, can get in the tank that way, condensation can build up inside the tank,” says Lewis.

(Mechanics are weighing in tonight. I wanted them to explain what kind of dangers there are for drivers, when they use gas that’s been mixed with water.

“Most gas has a little bit of water already in it. You can’t really tell. But when you have too much in there, when it goes in to the combustion chamber instead of burning up it just turns in to steam…and that’s what causes everything to sputter,” says Jackson Massey.

The state says premium and mid grade sales will not resume until a supplier comes and replaces the tainted gas with clean fuel. This process is expected to take place over the weekend.

Once those tanks have been replaced with clean gas, the inspector with Department of Agriculture will come back out and collect more samples. That process is expected to happen Monday, February 20.