Phenix City man dies in crash near Seale

SEALE, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say a Phenix City man is dead after his car went off the road Wednesday evening.

ALEA Corporal Jess Thornton says in a press release 50-year-old Frank George Carpenter was driving in the 500 block of Ridge Road just before 7 p.m. when the accident happened. Carpenter’s car went off the road and hit a tree before flipping over.

The statement says Carpenter was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.