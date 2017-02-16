Lt. Gen. Hal Moore funeral procession route released; traffic delays expected

OPELIKA, Ala. — Expect traffic delays in Opelika Friday morning for the funeral procession of Lieutenant General Hal Moore, Jr.

According to a release, the funeral procession route will begin at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Auburn.

Around 10 a.m. the procession will be along North College to Highway 280 and will continue through Gateway Drive in Opelika. Then the procession will get on the interstate of the Tiger Town exit. It will then travel Interstate 85 northbound to exit 62 and take Columbus Parkway to Columbus.

If you travel around these areas, please give yourself extra time.