Heart disease more treatable, preventable but still biggest killer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heart disease is growing across the United States. The American Heart Association (AHA) projects that by the year 2035, 45 percent of the U.S. population will have at least one health problem related to heart disease.

By age 45, the risk for cardiovascular disease jumps to 50 percent.

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE: A COSTLY BURDEN FOR AMERICA

Cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Allen Amorn says sitting is becoming the new smoking. He said being sedentary is now on equal footing for heart disease.

The AHA points to obesity and diabetes as main reasons for the growth of heart disease.

The AHA study reveals that 7 million Americans will have a dangerous heart rhythm disorder within 18 years. And more than 123 million will develop high blood pressure or hypertension.

“It is like the fine grade sand paper that wears away at your body an eventually an event occurs, whether it is a stroke or heart attack,” said cardiologist Dr. Kwon Miller. “The good news is it is treatable.”

Heart attack-related deaths in the U.S. are down. To keep the trend going, doctors and the American Heart Association are spreading the word about heart health and preventable conditions.

“Eighty percent of cardiovascular disease is preventable when we make the proper lifestyle choices,” Said Brian Duchon, American Heart Association.

That starts with proper eating and activity. A recent study found that doing four key things can reduce your chances by 88 percent of dying from a cardiovascular event. Those four things include: Not smoking, minimize alcohol intake, eating a well-balanced diet and exercise.

The cost for treating heart disease is expected to double from $555 billion last year to over $1 trillion by 2035.