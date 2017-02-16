CSU Lady Cougars win 14th straight

Related Coverage Historic night for No. 7 Lady Cougars in win over Clayton State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The fifth-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 14 games with an 88-78 victory at Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday night. The game was played in the AUM Gymnasium.

Britteny Tatum and Ashley Asouzu finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the CSU attack. Asouzu added 16 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season. Gabby Williams was the other Lady Cougar in double figures, chipping in 15 points.

“Our offense carried the way tonight,” head coach Anita Howard said. “AUM shot the ball well all night long and we got big scoring nights from Ashley, Britteny and Gabby.”

Columbus State (23-1) came flying out of the gates, scoring the games first 10 points in under three minutes to force an early AUM timeout.

As they did all night long though, the Warhawks wouldn’t go away quietly. AUM used a 12-2 run of its own to pull back within two (17-15) and the Lady Cougars led 21-18 after the opening 10 minutes.

CSU threatened to pull away on two separate occasions in the second quarter. Leading 23-20, Tatum started an 8-0 spurt to push the lead back into double figures.

Auburn Montgomery (5-20) got the deficit back down to just five, but the Lady Cougar offense had more firepower left before halftime. CSU got back-to-back 3s from Williams as part of a 13-3 stretch, and Ariel Johnson’s 3-pointer with one minute to play in the first half gave the Lady Cougars a 47-31 advantage.

Two straight makes from outside in the final 60 seconds cut into the CSU lead, but the Lady Cougars took a 47-37 lead to the locker room.

AUM continued to stay in striking distance throughout the third, getting as close as six three times. However, Columbus State closed strong again, stretching the margin back out to 11 heading to the fourth.

Everything appeared to be smooth sailing for the Lady Cougars in the final quarter, as they held an 82-68 lead after a Tatum three-point play with just over three minutes to play.

Again though, AUM wouldn’t make things easy. The Warhawks scored 10 unanswered points over the next two and a half minutes to trail by just four with less than one minute remaining.

CSU took care of business at the free throw line down the stretch, knocking down 4-of-6 to seal the victory.

The Lady Cougars shot 44.7 percent (34-for-76) from the floor on Wednesday and 12-of-15 from the free throw line.

AUM finished the night at 44.1 percent (26-of-59) overall and 10-for-22 from 3.

Columbus State will return to Peach Belt Conference play for the final two games of the regular season. The Lady Cougars will be at North Georgia on Saturday with tipoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m.