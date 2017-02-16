Cool Mornings, Milder Days

Seasonable weather will close out the work week, courtesy of high pressure dropping southward out of Canada behind the cold front that swept through on Wednesday. Thursday morning’s map finds storm systems on both east and west coasts with generally quiet and mild weather in between.

The fresh, dry air mass over the Southeast will bring another cool morning in the 30s to Columbus on Friday, with a warming trend bringing temperatures close to the 70-degree mark later in the day. Friday night brings an increase in clouds from a weak upper level disturbance moving along the jet stream, possibly bringing scattered showers to the area on Saturday. Amounts will be light, and the disturbance is not likely to hang around for Sunday.

Starting Sunday we should be able to tap into a large mass of warm air off to our west, and next week’s highs are likely to push well into the 70s each day. By Wednesday we may be looking at a better chance for showers and thunderstorms from another upper air wave developing in the western Gulf.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast