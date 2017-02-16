Cool Mornings, Milder Days

By Published:
gulfcolor

Seasonable weather will close out the work week, courtesy of high pressure dropping southward out of Canada behind the cold front that swept through on Wednesday.  Thursday morning’s map finds storm systems on both east and west coasts with generally quiet and mild weather in between.

The fresh, dry air mass over the Southeast will bring another cool morning in the 30s to Columbus on Friday, with a warming trend bringing temperatures close to the 70-degree mark later in the day.  Friday night brings an increase in clouds from a weak upper level disturbance moving along the jet stream, possibly bringing scattered showers to the area on Saturday.  Amounts will be light, and the disturbance is not likely to hang around for Sunday.

Starting Sunday we should be able to tap into a large mass of warm air off to our west, and next week’s highs are likely to push well into the 70s each day.  By Wednesday we may be looking at a better chance for showers and thunderstorms from another upper air wave developing in the western Gulf.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Surface weather map Thursday AM (NOAA/WPC)
Surface weather map Thursday AM (NOAA/WPC)
Forecast highs for Friday
Forecast highs for Friday

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s