Auburn man arrested for breaking into car at apartment complex

AUBURN, Ala. — An Auburn man is behind bars after he was arrested for breaking into a parked car.

20-year-old Rodney Finley, Jr. was arrested Wednesday, February 15, 2017 on warrants charging him with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Police say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night they responded to an apartment complex located in the 200 block of Tichenor Avenue. Officers were given a description of an individual seen rummaging inside a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. Not too long later, police arrested Finley and took him into custody.

No property was taken during the incident.

Finley was transported to the Lee County Jail.