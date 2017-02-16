Area Roundup: Georgia state basketball playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Here are the high school basketball state playoff match-ups for Georgia and Alabama for the week of February 13-19. This page will be updated throughout the week with results.



Georgia Boys:

5A

2/18/17 6:00 PM – Harris County vs Starr’s Mill

4A

2/17/17 7:30 PM – Burke County vs Carver

2/17/17 7:30 PM – Shaw vs Richmond Academy

2/18/17 5:00 PM – Troup County vs Blessed Trinity

2/18/17 6:00 PM – Thomson vs Americus-Sumter

2/18/17 7:00 PM – West Hall vs LaGrange

3A

2/18/17 3:00 PM – Kendrick vs Liberty County

2A

2/18/17 6:00 PM – Spencer vs Rockmart

2/17/17 7:30 PM – Coosa vs Callaway

1A- Public

2/18/17 – Irwin County vs Central-Talbotton

2/18/17 – Schley County vs Towns County

2/18/17 – Manchester vs Randolph Clay

*Taylor County has a bye this week.

Georgia Girls:

5A

2/17/18 7:00 PM – Harris County vs McIntosh

4A

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Shaw vs Richmond County

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Burke County vs Columbus

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Americus-Sumter vs Cross Creek

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Baldwin vs Carver

2/17/17 7:30 – Troup County vs West Hall

2/17/17 7 – Marist vs Lagrange

3A

2/17/18 6:00 PM – Kendrick vs Pierce County

2A

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Dade County vs Callaway

1A- Public

2/17/17 – Manchester vs Wilcox County

*Marion County, Greenville and Taylor County have byes this week.