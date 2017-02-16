500+ troops coming to Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. — A new brigade of about 500 soldiers is coming to Fort Benning.

U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue made the announcement Thursday.

They said the new brigade will specialize in training, advising and assisting the military forces of U.S. allies. The soldiers assigned to the new security force assistance brigade should arrive by October.

This comes after last week’s announcement that Fort Benning will also add a headquarters for security force assistance missions and a training academy for military advisers.

Community leaders are thrilled about the news.

“In less than two weeks Fort Benning has announced a Soldier and Civilian growth of some 614 new personnel. Todays’ announcement validates that Department of Army recognizes the public/private partnership that exists between Columbus, the Region and Fort Benning,” says Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

“Today’s decision by the U.S. Army validates how important and vital it is for the city, region, chamber, economic and community development entities to continue to work and partner together with Fort Benning in support of any new mission growth,” says Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Brian Anderson.