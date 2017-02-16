2 men in custody after burglary on N. College St

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police has arrested two individuals in connection to a burglary on North College Street.

19-year-old Jarontavious Griffin and 25-year-old Ja’Namar Lanier were arrested Wednesday, February 15, 2017 and charged with burglary 3rd degree. Police say Lanier was arrested on additional warrants of two counts of burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 1st degree, theft of property 2nd degree, and attempting to elude a police officer.

Police say they responded to a burglary call around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of North College Street. Responding officers were given a description of the suspects seen leaving the home in a car after unlawfully entering.

An officer observed a vehicle occupied by two black men that matched the description and pulled the over.

Griffin, one of the occupants in the suspect vehicle, was immediately developed as a suspect, identified and arrested.

Lanier fled on foot after police attempted to arrest him at a home. He was later arrested after a brief chase.

Police say no property was taken during the burglary.

Further investigation determined that Lanier was also responsible for committing burglaries and thefts that occurred on January 31, 2017 and February 11, 2017 on N. Debardeleben Street and Forest Park Circle. A gun, assorted electronics, and cash with a combined value of over $2,400 were taken in those incidents. Additional charges are possible.

Griffin and Lanier were both transported to the Lee County Jail.