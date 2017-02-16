2 dead after small plane crash in Barrow County

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Barrow County.

The county’s emergency services agency confirmed the crash in a post Thursday on the social media site Facebook. Information on the victims has not been released.

It happened on the south end of the Barrow County airport between noon and 2 p.m.

The county’s sheriff tells local media sources a driver saw debris from the plane in the trees and called 911.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said a Beech C23 aircraft crashed off the end of a runway. It is not clear if the plane was taking off or landing when the crash occurred.

Firefighters said there were no witnesses.

The FAA is investigating and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine what caused the accident.