Viral ‘Hot Felon’ turned male model makes debut in New York Fashion Week

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (CBSLA.com) — Some call him the “Hot Felon”, others know him as “#PrisonBae”, but however you refer to Jeremy Meeks, you can add another title: New York Fashion Week model.

Meeks – who became an internet sensation in 2014 when his booking photo went viral after the Stockton Police Department shared it on Facebook – made his debut Monday in Philipp Plein’s show during NYFW at the New York Public Library.

While behind bars on weapons charges, Meeks signed with talent agency White Cross Management, who has shepherded his fledgling career following his release from prison in March 2016.

Meeks made his debut alongside big industry names like Fetty Wap, Young Thug, Sofia Richie, Desiigner, and others.