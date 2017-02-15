Sunshine but this time cooler

A colder Canadian air mass is building across the region now keeping us stable through the day on Friday. Saturday we will be tracking a weak disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico (guided by the western circulation from high pressure), with a few scattered showers lifting across the region by afternoon. High pressure across Texas will then rebuild towards the east and Warm us up. Mid-week the southern branch of the jet-stream will become active again, so we need to watch the timing of any storms along the track, which has it across our region. Thursday the 23rd perhaps?

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast