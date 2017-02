COLUMBUS, Ga. — The South Lumpkin Road roundabout will be closed approximately three weeks for a sewer main to be replaced.

Columbus Water Works says construction began Wednesday, February 15, 2017 and the roundabout is scheduled to reopen March 9, 2017.

According to a release, all traffic will be detoured to bypass the roundabout, utilizing Fort Benning Road during construction.

Detour signs will be displayed along the route.