Meningitis case reported at LaGrange High

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
a318512d962b4352b1339bb7d8d805dc

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A health alert out of LaGrange High School Wednesday.

Students have received a letter after a reported case of bacterial meningitis. The letter warns that any students who were in the same class as the infected student between February 4 and 11, should receive preventative medication.

The disease can be spread by kissing and sharing objects containing saliva like chapstick/lipstick, eating utensils, food and cigarettes.

Anyone with questions can contact the Troup County Health Department at 706-845-4085.

 

