Local family sues over pest infested apartment

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus family successfully sued the Eagles Trace Apartments for inhumane living conditions.

The family says their home is still infested with rodents and other pests and that they haven’t received a dime of their money from the suit.

Keisha and Timothy White have been living at the Eagles Trace Apartments with their 3 children for a year.

After they moved in, they say it became a nightmare.

White said, “The first issue that we encountered was the nasty critters, those blood sucking bed bugs.”

The family also says there are rats and mold.

White said, “molding, German flying roaches, out dated fire extinguishers and we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on here.”

News 3 reached out to the Eagles Trace Apartment leasing office and they denied to give a statement or interview.

The Whites hope the city may step in and help.