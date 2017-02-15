Crews recover body from Lake Champlain during search for missing snowmobilers

PUTNAM, N.Y. (WFFF) — New York State Police say crews have recovered a body during the search for two missing snowmobilers on Lake Champlain. Officials say the body was recovered Wednesday afternoon, the body appears to be a victim of an apparent drowning.

According to Sgt. Luke Spittgerber of New York State Police, the body has not yet been identified.

Police say the families of Jonathan Ryan and Brandon Barrett have been notified.

“The victim has n ot been positively identified yet the investigation is continuing as far as that goes. a representative from Vermont State police is over on this side has been in contact with their side of the lake making notifications as appropriate,” said Spittgerber.

Police say, Jonathan Ryan, 32, of Shoreham, Vt., and Brandon Barrett, 23, of Benson, Vt., were reported missing on Thursday night.

Authorities believe the pair went through the ice on the New York side of the lake. Snowmobiles and articles of clothing belonging to the pair were located

Crews from New York and Vermont have been searching for the pair on the New York side of the lake with dive teams and sonar.

Officials say that the investigation is still on-going. Searches will continue on Wednesday, weather permitting.