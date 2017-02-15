Couple celebrating seven decades of marriage offers advice on happy life

KNOXVILLE, Tn- A lifetime of love and laughter. Dorothy and Anthony Kliemann are celebrating a milestone this year– their diamond anniversary, 75 years.

“It’ll be 75 in June,” says Dorothy.

When you think about 75 years what do you think about?

“That was a long time,” laughs Dorothy.

“That’s a fact,” laughs Anthony.

They met young … and married young.

“I think it took a while,” says Dorothy.

“Oh I think I was in love with her from the beginning,” Anthony counters.

They said ‘I do’ June 27, 1942.

“I was 17, but almost 18. I had to have my father’s permission in those days. And he was 20, almost 21,” Dorothy says.

Their family growing over the years … seven children, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

“You just take it each step at a time,” says Anthony.

“I think it went quite well most of the time. I’m sure we argued as much as most couples, reflects Dorothy.

“Eventually I yield,” laughs Anthony.

A lifetime at each other’s side … still showing those little tokens of love.

“I think we’re doing pretty good. We did pretty good,” says Anthony.

What advice would they have young couples?

“Don’t give up too easy. A lot of marriages today, people don’t even give them a chance,” Dorothy offers.

75 years of memories between them … but if you ask them … they remember the good times.

“I think we’re pretty lucky to be able to enjoy each other this long in life,” Anthony says.