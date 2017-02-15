Columbus man turns self in for toddler son’s murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department confirms a local man wanted for his 4-year-old son’s murder has turned himself in to face charges.

Lieutenant Greg Touchberry says 35-year-old Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III was arrested at the Columbus Public Safety Center Tuesday night at about 6 p.m. Ghant was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his son, Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV.

Police say the toddler was found dead in his home back in September. A GBI medical examiner says the little boy died from “delayed complications to traumatic brain injury”.

His father, Ghant, had also been arrested and charged with cruelty to children back in 2012.

He remains in Muscogee County Jail until his Recorder’s Court hearing Thursday at 9 a.m.