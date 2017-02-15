Back to Sunshine

A quick-moving line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms brought mostly light rain amounts to the News3 viewing area this morning. Once the frontal system passes on to the east, skies will be able to clear and this brief interruption in a fine week of weather will give way to sunny days the rest of the week.

Columbus received a mere .23″ of rain as the showers passed through the city between 6:30 and 8:00 AM. The early morning arrival of this weakening system helped to hold down the intensity of the storms in this area, and no severe weather was reported. Parts of southeast Georgia could wind up with stronger storms later today helped by daytime heating in those areas still ahead of the advancing system.

A surface low passed nearly overhead this morning, and now that our area is behind the trailing front we can look for cooler, drier air to surge in on brisk northerly winds this afternoon, and skies will eventually clear by evening. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, then a couple of pleasant springlike days are ahead for Thursday and Friday before the next system brings a chance of rain Saturday.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast