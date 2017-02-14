What part of the day is the coldest?

sunrise

This week I asked several people which time of day they thought was cooler this time of year: 5:00 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. est?

It may seem like 5:00 a.m. would be cooler since it’s still dark outside, but the coldest part of the day is right AFTER the sun rises (which is around 7:30 a.m. in February).

This is because the surface cools after the sun sets.

So through the course of the evening and overnight, the temperatures continue to drop without the sun’s heat.

The reason it is coldest just after the sun rises is because of evaporation – which is a cooling process.
The process that explains why it’s so cold when you step out of a hot shower and also how you keep cool from sweating on a hot day.

