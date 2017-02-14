Valentine’s Day proves busy for local florists

COLUMBUS, Ga- Valentine’s Day is a big day for retail. Americans are expected to spend more than $18 billion on Valentine’s Day. Among the most popular purchases: flowers. In particular, red roses are in demand. The Valentine’s rush has local florists busy.

“Just to kind of sum it up, you’re probably doing about four months’ worth of work within a one to two day time span, so hustle and bustle is a minor understatement,” laughs Miriam McEntire, owner of House of Blair Florist in Columbus.

Those who have not pre-ordered Valentine’s flowers might find some pre-made arrangements are still available on the flower shop shelves; in addition, there’s a chance a shop might still fit in a delivery. It just depends upon how busy they are today.

“The best bet would definitely be to still order early, but same day delivery still is possible if you get in early enough. Usually, at that point, you’re left with kind of picking what we have available. We’ll tell you what we have pre-made. And that’s the best way to get something out the door still,” McEntire says.

McEntire adds that when ordering flowers, customers usually get the best results by directly calling local florists and placing orders themselves as opposed to using another service to place the order.