Target recalls patio benches after reports of collapse

(Courtesy: CPSC)
(Courtesy: CPSC)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) –- Target is recalling patio benches that can suddenly collapse.

The retailer has received six reports of the benches collapsing, including one report of a knee injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall is for Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold individually and as part of six-piece Threshold Mayhew dining sets from January 2016 through July 2016.

The CPSC says owners should stop using the patio benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Owners may continue to use other pieces of sets that included a table and four chairs.

