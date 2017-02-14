Study: Southerners more likely to stand by their romantic partner

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A national study conducted by Avvo was released Tuesday, which shows that 72 percent of southerners said they are “very” satisfied with their romantic relationships.

Around 2,000 U.S adults, aged 18 and over were interviewed by Avvo as part of an online study to understand American’s opinions on relationships, divorce, prenuptial agreements and other relationship dynamics.

Comparatively when it comes to satisfaction in a romantic relationship in the Northeast only 61 percent and in the West, only 64 percent said they were “very” satisfied.

However, when it comes to open relationships, 60 percent in the Midwest said they were morally opposed to that idea, compared to 49 percent in the Northeast, 53 percent in the West and 58 percent in the Midwest.

Avvo conducts periodic studies of topics at the intersection of lifestyle and the law to better understand the issues facing individuals engaging with attorneys and the legal system.

