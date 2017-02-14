Sister of murder victim shares her sister’s life with News 3

LANETT, Ala. — On February 3, Gina Phillips Herrington was at work, but received a call that forever changed her life. Her nephew called her saying that her mother, Gina’s sister Peggy was dead.

She thought it was a joke at first, but it hit her, and then she immediately began to scream.

The night before, Gina and Peggy had another one of their frequent conversations over the phone while Peggy was on her way to work at Pensacola Baptist Hospital where she was a respiratory therapist. That conversation ended like each conversation ended with the words “I love you.”

“If I had known that Thursday was going to be the last time I would ever talk to my sister, I would have never hung up with her,” Herrington said. “Because we talked all the way until she got into the hospital like we always did.”

The next day, February 3, Peggy was murdered. Law enforcement told the family that 44-year-old William Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice followed Broz to her driveway. When she got out of her car, Boyette shot her and the two stole Broz’ 2003 Chrysler Concorde. Broz did not know Boyette or Rice.

“My sister lost her life for a 2003 Chrysler Concorde,” Herrington said. “It wasn’t worth it. She would have gave them that. She would have given them everything she had. She would have probably said let me go inside and make you a sandwich and give you that too just to save her life, but he didn’t give her that chance.”

Herrington said that Peggy had wonderful heart, and always went out of her way to help those in need. She was an avid Alabama fan, a graduate of Lanett High School and attended Southern Union Community College. She also added that many people called her an angel during her 30 plus years as a respiratory therapist.

Herrington also knows that Heaven gained another angel when Peggy passed away.

“I know she’s in Heaven because I told myself this, and I told my family this: when he pulled that trigger, she may not have realized it until the last minute when she turned around, but I know that Jesus was standing there holding her hand when she left this world,” Herrington said. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Broz leaves behind two children: Zachary and Hannah as well as one grandchild with one on the way.

For Herrington, she misses her weekly conversations with Peggy, but knows that someday they will not need a phone to talk with each other.

“I want my sister to know when I do see her again in Heaven that that monster is burning in hell and that I am so thankful that our family is back together again because we will be, Herrington said. “We will be together.”‘