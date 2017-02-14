Opelika Mayor and Police Chief cite the need for a new police headquarters

OPELIKA, Ala.- Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said that one of the top priorities for the city is to construct a new police headquarters for the Opelika Police Department.

Mayor Fuller said this year, he wants the city to select an architect, approve the plans and prepare to move forward with a new building. Mayor Fuller said this is not a project the city needs to have today, but it is one they want to get started and have completed. He added that he wants the men and women of the department to have a first class facility.

The first floor of the current facility opened in 1967, and then a second floor was added back in 1977. Both Mayor Fuller and Police Chief John McEachern said that the department has outgrown the current facility. They feel that a new facility would give the department a major advantage.

“We could implement some security measures that I’ve had concerns about for some time, and our overall space,” Chief McEachern said. “We continue to have to find space and collection for the storage of evidence, meeting rooms for patrol officers. The bottom line is that we’ve outgrown our space, and we think this is a tremendous opportunity for us to implement some things that we’ve been looking at for the last few years.”

Mayor Fuller went onto add that they feel this new facility would serve the city for 40 to 50 years, and they intend to have the new facility go in the location of the current facility. Both Mayor Fuller and Chief McEachern said there is enough space at the current site to construct a new facility and operate out of the current one in the meantime.

Mayor Fuller said that construction is intended to begin late 2017/2018.