My Sunny Valentine

Valentine’s Day is turning out to be a terrific springlike day through most of the Chattahoochee Valley. High pressure in the East has brought us a second straight day of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.

That will change beginning tonight as a developing storm system comes east from Texas. This will feature a surface low tracking close to or just north of the Gulf coast, eventually into Alabama by late overnight. Rain and thunderstorms associated with this low will move in by Wednesday morning, giving us our one day of wet weather this week. As is typical with systems in the early spring, a few of the storms could be strong, though the severe threat should remain primarily south of Columbus.

By Wednesday afternoon, any rain should be on its way out, with clearing expected to take place in the evening. Sunshine will be back with us for Thursday and Friday as we tap into a drier air mass behind the system. Lows will be back in the 30s for a few days with highs still mild as we move into the weekend; another system could bring a chance of rain on Saturday, this time with even warmer air to follow later in the weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast