Local sweets shop shares what it takes to get ready for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Valentine’s Day means lots of love for friends and family. A National Retail Federation (NRF) survey states about half of people plan to buy their loved ones candy or chocolate. News 3 caught up with one local sweet shop owner to learn how they prepare for Valentine’s Day.

The NRF expects consumers to spend about $18.2 billion for Valentine’s Day. And according to a recent survey, consumers will spend about $1.7 billion on sweets. Matthew Moore is the president of Kilwin’s in Uptown Columbus. He says the shop planned for months in preparation for Valentine’s Day. It’s the store’s busiest time of the year. Moore says employees will work about 40-50 hours on top of their normal shifts for the holiday.

Employees will start each morning at 5 a.m. making chocolate covered strawberries — their top treat for Valentine’s. Moore says more than all the extra man hours, product, promotional materials and dedication, it takes passion for local businesses to make it through Valentine’s Day.

“One of the most fun things about running this store is that people come in happy, leave happy, or take something home to make somebody happy,” Moore said. “No one is ever unhappy when they get chocolate or caramel apples or fudge. So it’s a fun business to be apart of.”

Moore expects a lot of last minute shoppers on Valentine’s Day, despite a record-setting weekend for the 9-week old shop. Moore says Kilwin’s will go through about 80 lbs. of strawberries in preparation for the romantic holiday. If you still haven’t planned a gift for your significant other for Valentine’s, you might want to try shopping locally. Many stores nearby will most likely remain flexible throughout the day.

According to the NRF, Valentine’s day spending has increased about $1.5 billion since 2007.