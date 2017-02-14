Local homeless man with HIV faces rape charges

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local homeless man with HIV pleads not guilty to rape related charges in recorder’s court Monday.

News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer reports 55-year-old Joseph Lee Sims faces charges of rape, sodomy, reckless conduct HIV and giving false information to police.

Police say an officer was called to the Homeless Resource Network at 2221 Second Ave. around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, February 3 to investigate a sexual assault.

The victim says Sims was the man who restrained and raped her earlier that day around 8 a.m. The officer tells the court the victim reports she couldn’t remember exactly where the assault happened, but that it was near the river.

The officer adds when Sims was taken into custody, he said he “had the white b—- without a condom” while on the way to the jail.

A Muscogee County judge denied bond for the rape related charges and bound the case to Superior Court.

The Ledger also reports Sims was arrested once in 1996 for HIV reckless conduct.