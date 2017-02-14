Jamaica man sentenced for threatening a judge

WASHINGTON — 42-year-old Delroy Anthony McLean from Jamaica was sentenced Tuesday to serve 41 months in Federal prison for threatening a Federal official.

McLean’s case was tried before a jury on October 4-5, 2016 in Columbus. Evidence at trial showed that he was a detainee awaiting deportation at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

During a hearing at the facility, McLean threatened to “bash the head” of Judge Sandra Arrington-Dempsey. He also threatened the judge’s husband and repeated his threats outside the courtroom.

After serving his sentence, it is expected that McLean will be deported to his native country.