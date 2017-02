COLUMBUS, Ga. — The House of Heroes celebrated “Show a Veteran Some Love Day” on Valentine’s Day.

Elizabeth Henley’s husband served in the military before his death. Volunteer couples spent their Valentine’s Day painting and cleaning Henley’s home.

“I appreciate them so much. I could hug each and every one of them. I mean, I just love the work they’re doing,” says Henley.

If you would like to volunteer or are in need of aid from House of Heroes, you can contact them at 706-569-7011.