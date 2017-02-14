Gov. Deal: Pratt & Whitney to create more than 500 jobs at Columbus facility

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney will create more than 500 jobs and invest $386 million to expand its Columbus facility over the next five years.

“Pratt & Whitney has maintained a presence in Muscogee County since 1984 and this latest expansion speaks to Georgia’s support for our robust aerospace industry,” said Deal. “Georgia’s pro-business structural framework and deep talent pool help to retain industry leaders such as Pratt & Whitney. By adding these new high-quality manufacturing jobs, Pratt & Whitney is making a significant investment in the Columbus community and we look forward to strengthening this longstanding partnership as the company continues to grow.”

Some of the new jobs created will include positions in administration, supervisory and technical support, production and maintenance.

President of Pratt & Whitney says they’re investing heavily into Columbus business to support the increased production and services planned for our F135 and GFT engines.

Pratt & Whitney employs roughly 34,000 people and supplies more than 11,000 customers worldwide. The Columbus location currently employs more than 1,200 associates.

“As importantly, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep them growing in our community for decades to come,” says City of Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.