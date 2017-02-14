Construction worker dies from injuries sustained from falling at Lanett Mill

LANETT, Ala. – A construction worker dies after a portion of the floor gave way and fell to the ground at the old Lanett Mill

Late Tuesday morning, Lanett EMS, Lanett Police and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the demolition site of the old Lanett Mill on South Gilmer Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel learned that a man had been working on the fourth floor of a building on the site.

According to Lanett police, a section of the flooring gave way and the worker fell. EMS gave the construction worker aid and transported him to Lanier Health Services in Valley. Shortly thereafter the worker died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate this incident and the identity of the worker will not be released at this time.