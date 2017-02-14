Breakdown of area teams in state basketball playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Here are the high school basketball state playoff match-ups for Georgia and Alabama for the week of February 13-19.

You can find links to the complete brackets for each state by clicking the links below:

Georgia Brackets

Alabama Boys Brackets

Alabama Girls Brackets

Alabama Boys:

7A

2/16/17 11:30 AM – Jeff Davis vs Central

2/16/17 2:30 PM – Auburn vs R.E. Lee

(Both games at Dunn Oliver Acadome)

5A

2/14/17 8:00 PM – Beauregard vs Sylcauga

2/14/17 8:30 PM – Brewbaker Technical vs Eufaula

2A

2/14/17 7:00 PM – Ranburne vs Lanett

2/14/17 8:00 PM – LaFayette vs Vincent

1A

2/14/17 8:00 PM – Talladega County Central vs Notasulga

Alabama Girls:

7A

2/16/17 9:00 AM – Jeff Davis vs Auburn

2/16/17 12:00 PM – Central vs R.E. Lee

(Both games at Dunn Oliver Acadome)

6A

Stanhope Elmore 32, Opelika 81

5A

Shelby County 82, Valley 80

2/14/17 7:00 PM – Brewbaker Technical vs Eufaula

3A

Beulah 43, Greene County 51

2A

Vincent 23, Lanett 62

LaFayette 40, Ranburne 68

1A

Notasulga 38, Talladega County Central 47

Winterboro 36, Loachapoka 83

Georgia Boys:

5A

2/18/17 6:00 PM – Harris County vs Starr’s Mill

4A

2/17/17 7:30 PM – Burke County vs Carver

2/17/17 7:30 PM – Shaw vs Richmond Academy

2/18/17 5:00 PM – Troup County vs Blessed Trinity

2/18/17 6:00 PM – Thomson vs Americus-Sumter

2/18/17 7:00 PM – West Hall vs LaGrange

3A

2/18/17 3:00 PM – Kendrick vs Liberty County

2A

2/18/17 6:00 PM – Spencer vs Rockmart

2/17/17 7:30 PM – Coosa vs Callaway

Georgia Girls:

5A

2/17/18 7:00 PM – Harris County vs McIntosh

4A

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Shaw vs Richmond County

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Burke County vs Columbus

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Americus-Sumter vs Cross Creek

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Baldwin vs Carver

3A

2/17/18 6:00 PM – Kendrick vs Pierce County

2A

2/17/17 6:00 PM – Dade County vs Callaway