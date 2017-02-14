Breakdown of area teams in state basketball playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Here are the high school basketball state playoff match-ups for Georgia and Alabama for the week of February 13-19.
You can find links to the complete brackets for each state by clicking the links below:
Georgia Brackets
Alabama Boys Brackets
Alabama Girls Brackets
Alabama Boys:
7A
2/16/17 11:30 AM – Jeff Davis vs Central
2/16/17 2:30 PM – Auburn vs R.E. Lee
(Both games at Dunn Oliver Acadome)
5A
2/14/17 8:00 PM – Beauregard vs Sylcauga
2/14/17 8:30 PM – Brewbaker Technical vs Eufaula
2A
2/14/17 7:00 PM – Ranburne vs Lanett
2/14/17 8:00 PM – LaFayette vs Vincent
1A
2/14/17 8:00 PM – Talladega County Central vs Notasulga
Alabama Girls:
7A
2/16/17 9:00 AM – Jeff Davis vs Auburn
2/16/17 12:00 PM – Central vs R.E. Lee
(Both games at Dunn Oliver Acadome)
6A
Stanhope Elmore 32, Opelika 81
5A
Shelby County 82, Valley 80
2/14/17 7:00 PM – Brewbaker Technical vs Eufaula
3A
Beulah 43, Greene County 51
2A
Vincent 23, Lanett 62
LaFayette 40, Ranburne 68
1A
Notasulga 38, Talladega County Central 47
Winterboro 36, Loachapoka 83
Georgia Boys:
5A
2/18/17 6:00 PM – Harris County vs Starr’s Mill
4A
2/17/17 7:30 PM – Burke County vs Carver
2/17/17 7:30 PM – Shaw vs Richmond Academy
2/18/17 5:00 PM – Troup County vs Blessed Trinity
2/18/17 6:00 PM – Thomson vs Americus-Sumter
2/18/17 7:00 PM – West Hall vs LaGrange
3A
2/18/17 3:00 PM – Kendrick vs Liberty County
2A
2/18/17 6:00 PM – Spencer vs Rockmart
2/17/17 7:30 PM – Coosa vs Callaway
Georgia Girls:
5A
2/17/18 7:00 PM – Harris County vs McIntosh
4A
2/17/17 6:00 PM – Shaw vs Richmond County
2/17/17 6:00 PM – Burke County vs Columbus
2/17/17 6:00 PM – Americus-Sumter vs Cross Creek
2/17/17 6:00 PM – Baldwin vs Carver
3A
2/17/18 6:00 PM – Kendrick vs Pierce County
2A
2/17/17 6:00 PM – Dade County vs Callaway