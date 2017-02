WEATHER AWARE DAY: Wednesday Morning 3am-9am for severe weather set-up and disruptive weather. Mainly south and east of Columbus will see the best mid and low level lapse rates for thunderstorms producing isolated damaging wind and possible hail. Tornadoes in these areas are a lower threat but can not be ruled out. For the entire area, expect general storms with strong gusty winds. There’s always the potential for isolated severe set-up.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast