Verizon bringing back unlimited data plan

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (WCMH) – Verizon customers once again have the option to buy an unlimited data plan.

The company is bringing back its data plan that was scrapped about six years ago. The move is in response to several of Verizon’s competitors who have also reintroduced unlimited data plans.

For $80 a month, Verizon customers will also get up to 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot usage, plus calling and texting to Canada and Mexico. The price goes down slightly for every line you have on the account.

“We’ve built our network so we can manage all the activity customers undertake. Everything we’ve done is to provide the best experience on the best network – and we’ve built it for the future, not just for today,” said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon’s wireless division. “We also fundamentally want you to have more choice. We’re not limiting you to a single plan. If you don’t need unlimited data, we still have 5 GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are perfect for you.”

There are a couple of catches. If you are a Verizon customer who gets a corporate discount, you’ll no longer get that discount if you switch to unlimited. And if you are a heavy data user, you may have to wait longer when the network gets congested.

“To ensure a quality experience for all customers, after 22 GB of data usage on a line during any billing cycle we may prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion,” Verizon said in a release.