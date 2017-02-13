Sunny Monday, Midweek Rain

After reaching 76º on both Saturday and Sunday, a cold front moved through during the night and is bringing some fabulous weather to Columbus and vicinity for the next two days. North winds behind the front is bringing in air that’s drier and a bit cooler but still a bit above normal. This fair weather is likely to take us through St. Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

A storm system currently producing rain in the Southwest will work its way across Texas the next two days, with the surface low expected to travel east along the Gulf coast. Rain will spread eastward with the system, increasing our clouds Tuesday night and leading to rain on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible if the low tracks far enough north to put us in the warm sector of the system, though at this point it’s likely we’ll remain cool.

The rain should be gone by Wednesday night, bringing sunny weather back for the rest of the week and another significant warming trend by next weekend.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast