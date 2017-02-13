Struggling school bill introduced

ATLANTA — The State of Georgia would get broad authority to intervene at struggling local schools under legislation introduced by a group of Republican leaders in Atlanta.

The bill would put a new official accountable to the State Board of Education in charge of the process. It also lays out dramatic changes possible for schools that don’t improve in two years, including converting the school to a charter, handing it over to another district or allowing replacement of the principal.

Education groups have opposed previous attempts to allow for state takeover of low-performing schools.