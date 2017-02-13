Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, J. K. Rowling attends the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" in New York. Rowling's Pottermore web site announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, that a new edition of the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will come out in March. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, J. K. Rowling attends the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" in New York. Rowling's Pottermore web site announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, that a new edition of the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will come out in March. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.

He called her work “drivel” and she called him “amoral” after Morgan defended the U.S. government’s travel ban during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday.

Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was “not a Muslim ban,” and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was “satisfying” to hear Jefferies say that.

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.

