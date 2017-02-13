Opelika police arrest man connected to Dollar General robbery

By Published:
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department

OPELIKA, Ala. — A man is in jail after police say they believe he is the man caught on surveillance video robbing the Dollar General store on Pepperell Parkway.

Police say 23-year-old Johnny Jackson, Jr. of Auburn was arrested Friday and charged with first degree robbery. The Dollar General store was robbed Tuesday, February 7.

Surveillance video shows the robber walk to the counter to make a small purchase, then rob the cashier at gunpoint after the cash drawer opened.

Jackson remains in Lee County Jail awaiting trial.

