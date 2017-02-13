MCSB to discuss 2017-2018 calendar and new CHS parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School Board is discussing some changes to the calendar for next school year.

One of the changes would involve spring break. They’re proposing spring break be a week later than usual, March 26 through March 30.

Winter break would also be shorter next year. They would only have 18 days off including weekends. Kids had a total of 21 days off for that break this school year.

Students would still get a full week off for Thanksgiving.

Also up for discussion, the new parking lot slated for Columbus High School. The board has already approved the new lot, which would add 60 parking spaces for students on Cherokee Avenue.

Seven companies submitted bids and the board will go with the lowest bidder, but it’s still going to cost $200,000 more than the amount in the budget. That cost will have to be added to the approved budget for the project to move forward.